Bratati

Medi Mate

Bratati
Bratati
  • Save
Medi Mate application app mobile management tracking medicine mediccation design ux ui
Medi Mate application app mobile management tracking medicine mediccation design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 2.jpg
  2. dribble.jpg

Medicine tracking and management app that can be used by both millenials and seniors. It has special features for scanning and identification of medicines to reduce dependance on caregivers. It's a one stop solution for all your mediccation needs.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Bratati
Bratati

More by Bratati

View profile
    • Like