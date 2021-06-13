Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Medicine tracking and management app that can be used by both millenials and seniors. It has special features for scanning and identification of medicines to reduce dependance on caregivers. It's a one stop solution for all your mediccation needs.