Santai Tea - Logo concept #3

Santai Tea - Logo concept #3 tea packaging monogram letterform letter logo tea logo tea brand tea design letters brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo tea company
A third that we presented to Santai, a sustainable tea production company based in Malaysia.

With changed wordmark, this idea is based on a combination letter S, combined with leaves and tea fields.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

