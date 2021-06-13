Arafat Faisal

Physiotherapy Logo animation || Motion Graphics || Arafat F

Arafat Faisal
Arafat Faisal
  • Save
Physiotherapy Logo animation || Motion Graphics || Arafat F animated gif animated logo logo animation after effects 2d 3d branding new design motion design motion graphics animation logotype graphics design unique logo animation logo logo animation
Download color palette

#Motion_Graphics_Design
Unique Logo Animation for a Physiotherapy & Research Centre.
Logo Animation in After Effects.
Isn't it cool?
_______
🌟 Want to get a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: arafatfaisal.pro@gmail.com

Arafat Faisal
Arafat Faisal

More by Arafat Faisal

View profile
    • Like