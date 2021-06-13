Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Love Your Soul collab

Love Your Soul collab pink color palette repetition echo paper texture texture gradient vortex composition grid design grid gradients colorful type design type lockup illustrator color exploration digital art typography
This is a collaboration with Nikita Prokhorov, a NYC based type designer. We decided on a phrase that is uplifting and empowering. Once the type was finalized, I applied textures, gradients, and the echo effect to reflect #goodvibes

