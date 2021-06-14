Guillermo Müller

Taking Care Initiative - Weltmuseum Wien

Taking Care is an initiative led by the Weltmuseum Wien, co-founded by the Creative Europe Programme. The project brings together more than 14 organizations and it focuses on the connection between ethnographic collections and climate crisis - searching viable strategies to overcome these challenges.

The final result is a simple, colorful and interactive website built in a grid of modules, exploring research and documentation papers in a variety of ways.

Agency: wild.as
Client: Weltmuseum Wien
Website: takingcareproject.eu
Design: Guillermo Muller

