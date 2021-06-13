Calm Music Player

Trending designs to inspire you
I found a playlist from Youtube for meditation and keeping calm from anxiety. That playlist titles are real so if you want to hear this just click this link :
🎵 https://open.spotify.com/album/07sS8e5gtXTt70It4bKe7M?si=AGrAxQKZSceKlCLw8CcCpg&nd=1
The idea is create a music player with some animation background when it is played.
I also need a feedback, so please drop your comment here. Thank you for watching 😄
✏️ Picture link :
spring : https://www.vecteezy.com/vector-art/2072699-feeling-of-peace-during-spring-season
cloud : https://www.vecteezy.com/vector-art/2144652-cartoon-clouds-set-isolated-on-blue-sky-cloudscape-in-blue-sky-white-cloud
hot air balloon : https://www.vecteezy.com/vector-art/147495-colorful-hot-air-balloon-and-clouds-over-skyline-vector
leaf and sakura is my drawing from Adobe Illustrator