That's my profile picture!

So, This is the profile picture that I've updated to all my social media platforms. Took me 1-2 hours to design it. I use Adobe Illustrator for designing my artworks and designs. If you want this design for your profile pic, then you can mail me.
.
Here I come with my exploration for portraying subjects into vector artworks
Hope you like it 💜
Open for collaboration, you can shout me at
abhaysharmaart@gmail.com
Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.
Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations
Follow Abhay Sharma Art for more cool stuffs in future.
======================
I am available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :
✉️ E-mail : abhaysharmaart@gmail.com
💬 Instagram/Facebook : @abhaysharmaart
======================
