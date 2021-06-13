Hardik Mittal

HydraFUN - Brand Identity And App Icon Design

Hardik Mittal
Hardik Mittal
  • Save
HydraFUN - Brand Identity And App Icon Design brandidentity branding brand appicon logoredesign adobe illustrator design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,
Here's a fresh logo concept based on water droplets. Soon, the full brand identity will be out.....
.
You can connect with me through:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luovavision/
Linked In:www.linkedin.com/in/hardik-mittal-60a5311b1

Hardik Mittal
Hardik Mittal

More by Hardik Mittal

View profile
    • Like