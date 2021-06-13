Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dynamic massage therapy | Beauty & spa center brand identity design
Full View: Behance
------------------------------
This is my design for the beauty & spa center brand identity. Hope you guys like it. Feel free to drop some feedback and don't forget to like.
------------------------------
Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Email: bidyutkumarbd@gmail.com
WhatsApp: Text Here
Fiverr
-------------------------------
Follow me on
Instagram | Linkedin