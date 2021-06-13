Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tea Time!

Tea Time! animation illustration
The rainy weather has come as a huge respite from the sticky summer we've been having in Mumbai. Feeling dizzy with the aroma of wet mud, I decided to make a small GIF to encapsulate and share this refreshing feeling.

P.S 'Chai' means tea in Hindi. A steaming cup of ginger tea and a cozy spot by a window is the ultimate comforting experience.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
