The rainy weather has come as a huge respite from the sticky summer we've been having in Mumbai. Feeling dizzy with the aroma of wet mud, I decided to make a small GIF to encapsulate and share this refreshing feeling.
P.S 'Chai' means tea in Hindi. A steaming cup of ginger tea and a cozy spot by a window is the ultimate comforting experience.