Ashish Shrestha

Koko Premium Chocolate - Packaging Mockup

Ashish Shrestha
Ashish Shrestha
  • Save
Koko Premium Chocolate - Packaging Mockup packaging branding graphic design concept art
Download color palette

Concept packaging mockup for Koko Premium Chocolate

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Ashish Shrestha
Ashish Shrestha

More by Ashish Shrestha

View profile
    • Like