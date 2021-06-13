Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Desktop Landing Screen

Day #13 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the thirteenth shot of the UI design challenge. here, the task was to create a standalone desktop landing screen for a product. The product being tile.x is a replica of existing tile tags out in the market but has the functionality of pairing with smartphones in a much easier way - close to how airtag works with iOS.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
