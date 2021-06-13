Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zarya Kiqo

Possessed Girl

Zarya Kiqo
Zarya Kiqo
  • Save
Possessed Girl kid nighttie mad angry cross room bed line art digital illustration drawing line art tied exorcise priest little girl possessed demon
Download color palette

A digital line art illustration of a little girl being possessed by a demon. She's being tied to the bed - so she doesn't hurt herself and others - while a priest is trying to exorcise her. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

Zarya Kiqo
Zarya Kiqo

More by Zarya Kiqo

View profile
    • Like