Mixed media digital poster

Mixed media digital poster aesthetic neon aesthetic neon glitch art glitch kanji japanese retro 70s 80s vaporwave pixel art pixel synthwave retrowave poster procreate graphic design digital art design
I love creating pixel art and also the retrowave style. Some time ago I made two posters in this style, this is one of them. I’ve shifted from this to the direction of illustrations lately, but I’ll definitely go back and create more art like this too.

