Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avrioudder

Peekaboo

Avrioudder
Avrioudder
  • Save
Peekaboo love
Download color palette

Didn't want to overdo, which could hamper the user experience. Kept it as simple as I could.
Peekaboo is a matchmaking app. One can check tags, the music taste and location of a match to be.
Hope you'll like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Avrioudder
Avrioudder

More by Avrioudder

View profile
    • Like