Anushree

Sign Up Page for Yoga Website

Anushree
Anushree
  • Save
Sign Up Page for Yoga Website illustration simplistic flat design website design
Sign Up Page for Yoga Website illustration simplistic flat design website design
Download color palette
  1. Ui_001.png
  2. Ui_001.png

#DailyUI #001

Designing Login/SignUp Page for a Yoga Website

Using soothing colours and illustrations with Yoga postures to highlight the activities.

Using the lotus icon to denote the symbolic meaning of lotus, i.e. self consciousness which is attained through Yoga and meditation.

Hope you Enjoy!

Icons taken from FlatIcon.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Anushree
Anushree

More by Anushree

View profile
    • Like