Heavy truck bidding mobile application | Administrator Dashboard

Heavy truck bidding mobile application | Administrator Dashboard dashboard layout cards tile view online bidding heavy trucks truck bidding modern layout web app dark mode dashboard dribbble minimalism modern
Concept of an online heavy truck bidding application with which you can see the list of active bids, bid a convenient amount of your own and track the status of your active bids. The administrator dashboard allows the user to see a snapshot of all the active bids with the hottest ones.

