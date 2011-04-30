Tuhin Kumar

Letterhead Eunoia V1

Tuhin Kumar
Tuhin Kumar
  • Save
Letterhead Eunoia V1 typography eunoia letterhead wip chaparral ff meta
Download color palette

Primitive draft for Eunoia letterhead, mailers and any form of communication. Also the typography to be followed on all medium including web (hail typekit).

Bold Italics FTW!

Eunoia draft 1
Rebound of
Eunoia Draft 1
By Tuhin Kumar
View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Tuhin Kumar
Tuhin Kumar

More by Tuhin Kumar

View profile
    • Like