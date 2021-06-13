Duy Vu

Web App - Order Management

Web App - Order Management dashboard product design order management illustration web app design web app app design ui design ux ui
Hello creative people,
I have designed a platform for my customer (brand has been changed) where they can follow up all their orders and see what is going on there. Try to make it clearly simple and timesaving service isn’t it?

Do you find it useful? Let me know!

