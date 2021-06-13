Mohamed Arshad

Fitnext

Mohamed Arshad
Mohamed Arshad
  • Save
Fitnext graphic design branding app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Friends!!,, This is a fitness app to help you improve you workouts.

This is my first shot... Hope you guys like it....

For work related queries,
mohhmohh.0911@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Mohamed Arshad
Mohamed Arshad

More by Mohamed Arshad

View profile
    • Like