Shovo

RapidRead - Final App UI Design

Shovo
Shovo
  • Save
RapidRead - Final App UI Design bookapp book web ui app flat daily ui ux design
Download color palette

Hey everyone 👋

Here are some screens of RapidRead App design project. RapidRead helps you to detect your reading speed(WPM) also help you to improve your reading speed.

Press 'L' and share what you think in the comment.
Cheers ✌

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Shovo
Shovo

More by Shovo

View profile
    • Like