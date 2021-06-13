lelouch

Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI 002

lelouch
lelouch
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout - Daily UI 002 ui webdesign typography design dailyui
Download color palette

A design I created for day 2 of the 100 day, Daily UI challenge 🥶

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
lelouch
lelouch

More by lelouch

View profile
    • Like