Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akhil Dakinedi

Color Theory

Akhil Dakinedi
Akhil Dakinedi
  • Save
Color Theory motion blob gradients colors animation
Download color palette

Quick little animation playing around with blob effects and overlapping colors.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Akhil Dakinedi
Akhil Dakinedi

More by Akhil Dakinedi

View profile
    • Like