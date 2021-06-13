Miriali López

Love eat app

Miriali López
Miriali López
  • Save
Love eat app app restaurant cooking beginner design comida food
Download color palette

Hello world!
I want to share my exploration about food mobile app. It can help you to make it easier when order food. Hope you like it!

It’s my new shot Food app :) what do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment. ♥

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Miriali López
Miriali López

More by Miriali López

View profile
    • Like