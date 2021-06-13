Evolving-I (Shanghai) l Visual Identity

Talking about "sexuality" is not an easy task, especially in Eastern families. Many people still think this is a shameful topic and should not be discussed in an open manner.

Therefore, a sexuality education organisation called "Evolving-I", in Shanghai is providing education to instil a healthy sexual knowledges for children and teenagers, even parents as well. Learn the right way to love themselves and others. Love is a natural thing and unrestrained action, therefore a handwritten of brand logo to bring out the natural form, with a little tadpole (cute sperm) surrounding love （爱）, this is the beginning of life.

