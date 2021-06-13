相信設計工作室 l Believe Design Studio

Evolving-I (Shanghai) l Visual Identity

Evolving-I (Shanghai) l Visual Identity design illustration bright cute education sexuality gold indigoawards graphic design stationery logo branding
Talking about "sexuality" is not an easy task, especially in Eastern families. Many people still think this is a shameful topic and should not be discussed in an open manner.

Therefore, a sexuality education organisation called "Evolving-I", in Shanghai is providing education to instil a healthy sexual knowledges for children and teenagers, even parents as well. Learn the right way to love themselves and others. Love is a natural thing and unrestrained action, therefore a handwritten of brand logo to bring out the natural form, with a little tadpole (cute sperm) surrounding love （爱）, this is the beginning of life.

