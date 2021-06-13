Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Islam Albadri

قلوب القرآن - Qulob AlQuraan

Islam Albadri
Islam Albadri
  • Save
قلوب القرآن - Qulob AlQuraan icon flat vector design relegion islamic quran branding logo graphic design 3d
Download color palette

ستوديو قلوب القرآن، تصميم هوية وشعار
صممت هذا الشعار ليكون مختلفاً، اضغط على الرابط التالي لتشاهد المشروع على بيهانس: https://bit.ly/3cDi7YL

Qulob AlQuran Studio branding design.. (This project is in Arabic)
I designed the logo to be different, see it from this link: https://bit.ly/3cDi7YL

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Islam Albadri
Islam Albadri

More by Islam Albadri

View profile
    • Like