Calendar 2020 | 01/02

In continuation of our efforts from 2019, (Check out 2019's calendar over here: https://dribbble.com/shots/15828406-Calendar-2019-02-02-Calendars) we came up with a calendar for 2020 as well.

What changed this year was the level of expectations from our calendar. The last once was cheerised by those who got to hold it and expectations were beyond just getting talking points.

So, I came up the objective to get managers (and potential recipients of this calendar) to talk about mental health with their employees.

This time I wanted to highlight various moods of employees while they constantly get engrossed in their busy lives.

What I never wanted to do is to make people look at this as if it's a taboo or a disease.

So I came up with the idea of translating multiple states of mind into illustrations that look attractive and symbolise those states in the closest way possible.