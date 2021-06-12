Work for Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA)

I have four portfolio documents posted to my Behance account (www.behance.net/sophiaspeliop) showing the work I have done for Roger Williams University's Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) in my time as the Public Relations Chair as well as President (the role I'm currently in). I would appreciate you checking out that work, as it includes my Instagram marketing design, print design, sticker design, etc.

I am open to small design jobs during the summer. If you're interested in emotes or sub badges for Twitch, please send me an email: sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu