Atia Mah Buba

Elegant Corporate Business Flyer

Atia Mah Buba
Atia Mah Buba
  • Save
Elegant Corporate Business Flyer corporate corporate flyer blue gradient elegant flyer design business marketing agent consultant professional creative modern technology psd vector multipurpose flyer template ai editable
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a unique Elegant Corporate Business Flyer Design. Hope you guys will like my design. If u like this 1 then press L and you can share your opinion also. Plz follow me😊

Features:
- A4 Size + .125 Inch Bleed
- Fully Editable
- Unique Design
- Free Fonts Used
- 300 DPI
- AI CMYK file
-Print Ready File

Download here: https://cutt.ly/xnDwcBZ
ENJOY IT😊

Atia Mah Buba
Atia Mah Buba

More by Atia Mah Buba

View profile
    • Like