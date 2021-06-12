Trending designs to inspire you
Hi There,
This is a unique Elegant Corporate Business Flyer Design. Hope you guys will like my design. If u like this 1 then press L and you can share your opinion also. Plz follow me😊
Features:
- A4 Size + .125 Inch Bleed
- Fully Editable
- Unique Design
- Free Fonts Used
- 300 DPI
- AI CMYK file
-Print Ready File
Download here: https://cutt.ly/xnDwcBZ
ENJOY IT😊