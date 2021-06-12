Shipping and Logistics Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
A mobile application specialize in the Shipping, Transportation and Logistics sector.
Phoenix provides a suite of integrated applications and modules designed to manage business processes across the enterprise. It is a hybrid cloud (AWS + Oracle) based solution.
From Scan-IT India, job requirement was for:
A customer provides booking details to a user. The user then logs in to the system and creates a booking for the customer using Booking form.
- with follow the new design trends to keep all the features have in old legacy application.;
- existing web application mainly transform to mobile app too.
- application should be organized in smartway to follow the latest design trend;
- make it more simpler and user friendly from user's access point;
- typography issues where as font sizes are too small in the old application design;
- focus on icons to be more visible, easy to find;
I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.
Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator
