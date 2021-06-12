Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
panji ardhita

CONCRETE BATU

CONCRETE BATU
Logo for Concrete resto and cafe in batu city , with 4 c concept " calm , chill , consistency and concrete texture " that really makes this logo very powerful.

email : pixelplan.mlg@gmail.com Or send me message through "dribbble"

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
