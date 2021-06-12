Masum Billah

REINDEER

REINDEER business logo company logo mongram logodesign branding identity logo design logotypes deer logo mark logomark lettermark wordmark custom logo brand logo branding logo minimalist minimal logo deer logo
This is a minimal "Reindeer logo"
Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.(This logo is available for sale)

A logo is the face of your brand. It can be of many types. Such as lettermark, wordmark, symbolic...etc. It plays a vital role in your business. Nowadays, it becomes an important part of a company's identity. It is a valuable asset for your business.
FOR FREELANCE WORK
E-mail: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com
OR
DM in Whatsapp: +8801784400444
OR
DIRECT ORDER
https://www.fiverr.com/share/8va8N4

