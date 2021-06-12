Nela Rosdiana 🕊️
Vektora

Skorz - Live Score Dashboard

Skorz - Live Score Dashboard dark green dark mode clean design live score dahboard live score dashboard football design uiux ui design euro
Ssssuupp, fellas!

Finally, EURO has begun! Who's excited? Anyway, this is my design for football live score dashboard. Hope you guys like it. Feel free to drop some feedback and don't forget to like. Happy Sunday!

