sagorahmed96

Modern Diversity Logo Design

sagorahmed96
sagorahmed96
  • Save
Modern Diversity Logo Design minimal logocreator logo maker logo art ui illustration design logo design branding logo brand identity design graphic design logo business logo graphic design
Download color palette

A professional Clean logo play very important role in business. My style is simple, recognizable and minimalist. This is recent client work. Modern logo branding design.
If you are looking for logo branding design, I am available.
Please don't forget to share your opinion. Press 'L' for love.

Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/sagorahmed96
Thanks

sagorahmed96
sagorahmed96

More by sagorahmed96

View profile
    • Like