PRIDE 2021 Poster

As a queer person who grew up in an unsupportive environment, Pride means the world to me. As I have grown into the person I am now and have learned the history of Pride, I've realized the importance of many who came before me and risked their lives so that I could live my life in relative peace. Pride is colorful and fun, but it is so powerful because living as a queer person in the open is like a personal riot. I choose to celebrate this month by using my voice and my art.
I have LOVED seeing this design style recently and wanted to give it my own spin. Happy Pride!