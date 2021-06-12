SADHIN SALEEM🏆
CNIT

Grocer - Online Grocery store

SADHIN SALEEM🏆
CNIT
SADHIN SALEEM🏆 for CNIT
Hire Us
  • Save
Grocer - Online Grocery store design ux minimal clean daily clean ui
Grocer - Online Grocery store design ux minimal clean daily clean ui
Grocer - Online Grocery store design ux minimal clean daily clean ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 10.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 11.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 12.png

Hi Everyone ! 🤞
Here is my latest exploration of the
online grocery store app.
.
what do you think about this? I hope you like it. Feel free to share thoughts in comment section and please press "L" if you like it ✨

Thank you 🤙

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
CNIT
CNIT
Hire Us

More by CNIT

View profile
    • Like