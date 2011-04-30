Deep Shah

Malai — My First Typeface

*10 total weights including italics. Rounded sans-serif, mainly a display typeface. Full western language support.

It's my first typeface (and first Dribbble shot), so any criticisms are welcome and requested!

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
