Mahabub Hassan

Abstract Logo - Emith Logo Identity for Construction Company

Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan
  • Save
Abstract Logo - Emith Logo Identity for Construction Company graphic design design brand identity colorful logo logo folio 2021 logo designer branding monogram logo logo logo design logo and branding branding and identity modern logo branding agency business logo abstract logo branding design logos logo design branding vector
Download color palette

Abstract Logo - Emith Logo Identity for Construction Company
The Logo Concepts : Letter E + Text

Style : Minimal, Creative, Simple.
If you need some great LOGO DESIGN for your business,
Mail me: mahabubdesigns@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mahabub_designs
Skype : live:mahabubhassan66
Whatsapp: +88 01888088899
Don't forget to appreciate :)
Thank you...

Mahabub Hassan
Mahabub Hassan

More by Mahabub Hassan

View profile
    • Like