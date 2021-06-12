Gabriel de Soulages

Relaxing in blue (Acrylic)

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages
  • Save
Relaxing in blue (Acrylic) acrylic painting zen relax swimming pool blue bluescape illustration landscape painting fineart painting
Download color palette

Relaxing in blue (acrylic painting on 25,5 x 35,5 x 0.3 cm canvas board)

Want to relax? See life in blue. Take a chair, slowly immerse yourself in the dreamlike and moving textures of the foliage under a Neptunian sun. Far from the traffic jams of thought, listen to the soft and hesitant eddies of the waves. Savor the monochrome.

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages

More by Gabriel de Soulages

View profile
    • Like