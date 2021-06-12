Relaxing in blue (acrylic painting on 25,5 x 35,5 x 0.3 cm canvas board)

Want to relax? See life in blue. Take a chair, slowly immerse yourself in the dreamlike and moving textures of the foliage under a Neptunian sun. Far from the traffic jams of thought, listen to the soft and hesitant eddies of the waves. Savor the monochrome.