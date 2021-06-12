Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Relaxing in blue (acrylic painting on 25,5 x 35,5 x 0.3 cm canvas board)
Want to relax? See life in blue. Take a chair, slowly immerse yourself in the dreamlike and moving textures of the foliage under a Neptunian sun. Far from the traffic jams of thought, listen to the soft and hesitant eddies of the waves. Savor the monochrome.