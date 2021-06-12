Anastasia Chave

HANGRY😋🍓-The Healthy Cravings App

Meet HANGRY! 😋🍱🍓🥗

An app that's geared towards healthier eating!

This app will focus on healthy snacking or meals throughout the day you can choose from and save, you can follow other health enthusiasts, watch live streams and manage your cravings!

Wanna get creative? I'm available for new projects!
✉️ anastasia.chave@gmail.com

Cheers! 🌿
Anastasia

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
User Experience Designer + Content Creator + Explorer 🌲

