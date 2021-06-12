HANGRY😋🍓-The Healthy Cravings App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Meet HANGRY! 😋🍱🍓🥗
An app that's geared towards healthier eating!
This app will focus on healthy snacking or meals throughout the day you can choose from and save, you can follow other health enthusiasts, watch live streams and manage your cravings!
Wanna get creative? I'm available for new projects!
✉️ anastasia.chave@gmail.com
Cheers! 🌿
Anastasia