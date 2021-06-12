Shough Shariar

Cosmetic App

Shough Shariar
Shough Shariar
  • Save
Cosmetic App cosmetics phone ui web mobile ios spa app beauty and spa app ios application applicatio sign up page sign in page log in page fashion app beauty app cosmetics app login page app ui app app design
Download color palette

HI creative people!!
Here I am with my new shot, It is a cosmetics app design. Hope you guys like my design and concepts. Here I design 3 pages 1.Startup page 2.login page 3.Profile page. It is a beauty app where you find service and treatment. I hope you guys like my design. IF you have any feedback about my design, please leave a comment for me. I will always appreciate it.
If you have any project, you can knock me.
.
.
*Note: I am available to start your design.
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shoughshariar
Say Hi: abubokarshough2423@gmail.com
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/shough_shariar
.
.
Thank you

Shough Shariar
Shough Shariar

More by Shough Shariar

View profile
    • Like