Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
HI creative people,
I am here with my new concept deisgn that is sign up page for a Fitness website.Here is use simple some steps to deisgn this shot. Hope you guys like my ide and this concept.If you like my design press L.If you have any idea or tips about my design you can share with me.
.
.
If you have any project , you can knock me i am available for you works.
Thnak you.
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shoughshariar
Say Hi: abubokarshough2423@gmail.com