Mobile Shopping Assistant App

This is an app just like a shopping list. You can search and select the grocery store that you are going to and see if the items are in stock. After that, you can add the items that you are going to buy into the shopping list at home.

When you get to the store, you can just shop normally. When you find your items, you just need to scan the barcode on the items via your phone camera, and the items on your list will be removed and added to cart. Of course, you can also scan the items that are not on your list and add it direct into the cart.

When you finish shopping, you can skip the line and checkout on your phone. This app solved the problem that when people go shopping and forget to buy the items that they need, and also save time when checkout.