Social Share | DailyUI 010

Hey! How are you? It's day number 10 and the challenge is a 'Social Share'. I chose like an Apple Music one for songs and albums, I think this one goes well with all of the Apple ecosystem. What do you think? #DailyUI #010
Have a Great Day!
–Jorge