Brazil's Tax Reform Ilustration

Brazil's Tax Reform Ilustration motion graphics illustration brazilian report tax reform politics brazil
Illustration made to Brazilian Report video Will Brazil have its promised tax OVERHAUL? - TBR Weekly #14

Tried to represent the different types of taxes that Brazil has, and thw reform was reduced to affect part of it.

The blue background was inspired by the Lower House's carpet.

You can see it in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tut2SL3ujeg

