Zoe Organics Hair Beauty.

e-commerce website ux uiux beauty brand website branding web design design ecommerce hair care website hair care hair website
Hello beautiful internet people,

Sharing today: Zoe Organics Homepage

Zoe Organics is a hair care brand based in Nigeria, made with love for people of color to enrich their unique hair texture. I had the opportunity to design their website, product packaging, and visualize the products in 3d for better showcase.
I really enjoyed this project xoxo

