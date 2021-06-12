Zoe Organics Hair Beauty.

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello beautiful internet people,
Sharing today: Zoe Organics Homepage
Zoe Organics is a hair care brand based in Nigeria, made with love for people of color to enrich their unique hair texture. I had the opportunity to design their website, product packaging, and visualize the products in 3d for better showcase.
I really enjoyed this project xoxo