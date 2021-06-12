Music Player | DailyUI 009

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey! How are you doing? So, for day 9 of Daily UI challenge I made a Music Player. To be honest I already had made one a while ago. So I grabbed that one and improved it a little more. I also found that Unsplash has really cool gradients to use as background. What do you think? #DailyUI