Jorge Sales

Music Player | DailyUI 009

Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales
  • Save
Music Player | DailyUI 009 player spotify music online webdesign web error 404 ux ui illustration design
Music Player | DailyUI 009 player spotify music online webdesign web error 404 ux ui illustration design
Download color palette
  1. Music Player@2x.png
  2. AA@2x.png

Hey! How are you doing? So, for day 9 of Daily UI challenge I made a Music Player. To be honest I already had made one a while ago. So I grabbed that one and improved it a little more. I also found that Unsplash has really cool gradients to use as background. What do you think? #DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Jorge Sales
Jorge Sales

More by Jorge Sales

View profile
    • Like