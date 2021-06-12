Doğukan Erel

Foodish UI Kit

Foodish UI Kit components variants ux design ui design free app ui kit ux food ui ordering ui kit free template freebies template free ui kit ui kit logo mobile app figma ui typography design branding
Hi folks, this is my marketplace and ordering app food UI kit designs. If you like it, you can duplicate at my Figma community page, completely free.

Don't forget to follow me, if you like to eat noodle 🤣

Figma link for this project:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/925882005049953070/Foodish-UI-Kit-(Marketplace-and-Ordering-Food-UI-Kit)

I am waiting your feedback.
I hope you like this design.

Check out my Figma Community Page:
https://figma.com/@dede

Follow me on:
https://twitter.com/sadzeppelins
https://instagram.com/ux.zeppelins
https://behance.net/dogukanerel

