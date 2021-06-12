404 Page | Daily UI 008

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! We are already on day 8 of the Daily UI challenge and I've really enjoyed it. Today's challenge was a 404 page. I think it's something simple to make, but what do you think? #DailyUI