90 Years of Grand Prix de Monaco Throwback

90 Years of Grand Prix de Monaco Throwback print poster graphic design illustration practice typography daily design
Spend some time looking back at one of the posters(https://www.behance.net/gallery/9972419/Vintage-Design) that I did few years ago and thought I'd take a new look at it and give it a new date and bring back some history. Monaco Grand Prix is one of the oldest in the history of F1 and it brings with it a lot of memories. 2019 marked 90 years of the GP in Monaco. This shot is a throwback to it. Here's an extended version of it: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121409425/90-Years-of-Grand-Prix-de-Monaco

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
