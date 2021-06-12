90 Years of Grand Prix de Monaco Throwback

Trending designs to inspire you
Spend some time looking back at one of the posters(https://www.behance.net/gallery/9972419/Vintage-Design) that I did few years ago and thought I'd take a new look at it and give it a new date and bring back some history. Monaco Grand Prix is one of the oldest in the history of F1 and it brings with it a lot of memories. 2019 marked 90 years of the GP in Monaco. This shot is a throwback to it. Here's an extended version of it: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121409425/90-Years-of-Grand-Prix-de-Monaco